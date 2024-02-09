Does Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) Look Expensive At $7.66? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) saw 3.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.66 trading at $0.31 or 4.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.41B. That closing price of LESL’s stock is at a discount of -86.55% from its 52-week high price of $14.29 and is indicating a premium of 42.69% from its 52-week low price of $4.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.22%, in the last five days LESL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $7.66 price level, adding 3.89% to its value on the day. Leslies Inc’s shares saw a change of 10.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.15% in past 5-day. Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) showed a performance of 17.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.09 million shares which calculate 7.17 days to cover the short interests.