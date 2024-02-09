Does KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) Look Expensive At $0.11? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) saw 1.24 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.11 trading at -$0.01 or -10.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.99M. That most recent trading price of KULR’s stock is at a discount of -1154.55% from its 52-week high price of $1.38 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.27%, in the last five days KULR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $0.11 price level, adding 35.56% to its value on the day. KULR Technology Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -42.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -38.33% in past 5-day. KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) showed a performance of -40.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.23 million shares which calculate 2.03 days to cover the short interests.