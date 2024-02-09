Does Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) Look Expensive At $19.33? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) saw 44.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.33 trading at -$1.19 or -5.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $37.02B. That closing price of KVUE’s stock is at a discount of -43.82% from its 52-week high price of $27.80 and is indicating a premium of 7.81% from its 52-week low price of $17.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.80%, in the last five days KVUE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $19.33 price level, adding 7.6% to its value on the day. Kenvue Inc’s shares saw a change of -10.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.47% in past 5-day. Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) showed a performance of -11.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.37 million shares which calculate 1.51 days to cover the short interests.
Kenvue Inc (KVUE) estimates and forecasts
9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.78 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.84 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.33% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.48%.
KVUE Dividends
Kenvue Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.