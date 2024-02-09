Does Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) Look Expensive At $2.46? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) saw 7.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.46 trading at -$0.01 or -0.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.18B. That closing price of IAG’s stock is at a discount of -35.77% from its 52-week high price of $3.34 and is indicating a premium of 19.11% from its 52-week low price of $1.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.40%, in the last five days IAG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $2.46 price level, adding 2.38% to its value on the day. Iamgold Corp.’s shares saw a change of -2.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.65% in past 5-day. Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) showed a performance of 4.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.55 million shares which calculate 0.38 days to cover the short interests.