Does Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Look Expensive At $3.73? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) saw 1.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.73 trading at -$0.28 or -6.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $294.67M. That closing price of SUPV’s stock is at a discount of -31.37% from its 52-week high price of $4.90 and is indicating a premium of 52.82% from its 52-week low price of $1.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.98%, in the last five days SUPV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $3.73 price level, adding 23.88% to its value on the day. Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s shares saw a change of -8.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.38% in past 5-day. Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) showed a performance of 10.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.91 million shares which calculate 0.91 days to cover the short interests.