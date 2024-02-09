Does Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) Look Expensive At $0.93? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) saw 5.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.93 trading at -$0.19 or -16.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $64.10M. That closing price of GRRR’s stock is at a discount of -1229.03% from its 52-week high price of $12.36 and is indicating a premium of 48.39% from its 52-week low price of $0.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.96%, in the last five days GRRR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.93 price level, adding 28.46% to its value on the day. Gorilla Technology Group Inc’s shares saw a change of 72.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 67.42% in past 5-day. Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) showed a performance of 61.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.68 million shares which calculate 1.25 days to cover the short interests.