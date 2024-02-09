Does Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) Look Expensive At $0.93? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) saw 5.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.93 trading at -$0.19 or -16.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $64.10M. That closing price of GRRR’s stock is at a discount of -1229.03% from its 52-week high price of $12.36 and is indicating a premium of 48.39% from its 52-week low price of $0.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.96%, in the last five days GRRR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.93 price level, adding 28.46% to its value on the day. Gorilla Technology Group Inc’s shares saw a change of 72.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 67.42% in past 5-day. Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) showed a performance of 61.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.68 million shares which calculate 1.25 days to cover the short interests.
Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Gorilla Technology Group Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -53.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 77.53% while that of industry is 7.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
GRRR Dividends
Gorilla Technology Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 41.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.73% institutions for Gorilla Technology Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Tenor Capital Management Co., L.p. is the top institutional holder at GRRR for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.28 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 65361.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.