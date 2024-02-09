Does Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) Look Expensive At $5.07? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) saw 1.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.07 trading at $0.48 or 10.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $766.23M. That closing price of EVLV’s stock is at a discount of -63.71% from its 52-week high price of $8.30 and is indicating a premium of 52.47% from its 52-week low price of $2.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 955.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.46%, in the last five days EVLV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $5.07 price level, adding 1.55% to its value on the day. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 7.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.92% in past 5-day. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) showed a performance of 15.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.87 million shares which calculate 7.85 days to cover the short interests.