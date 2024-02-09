Does Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Look Expensive At $2.42? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.42 trading at $0.42 or 21.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $118.68M. That most recent trading price of CRVS’s stock is at a discount of -73.14% from its 52-week high price of $4.19 and is indicating a premium of 74.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 203.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 21.00%, in the last five days CRVS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $2.42 price level, subtracting -3.86% to its value on the day. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 37.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.24% in past 5-day. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) showed a performance of 9.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.4 million shares which calculate 5.7 days to cover the short interests.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 13.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.20% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.90% in the current quarter and calculating 35.30% increase in the next quarter.
CRVS Dividends
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 26 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 3.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.18% institutions for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at CRVS for having 6.94 million shares of worth $16.11 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 14.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Adams Street Partners, LLC, which was holding about 3.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.6 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.85 million shares of worth $1.98 million or 1.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.43 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.99 million in the company or a holder of 0.87% of company’s stock.