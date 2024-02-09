Does Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Look Expensive At $2.42? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.42 trading at $0.42 or 21.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $118.68M. That most recent trading price of CRVS’s stock is at a discount of -73.14% from its 52-week high price of $4.19 and is indicating a premium of 74.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 203.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 21.00%, in the last five days CRVS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $2.42 price level, subtracting -3.86% to its value on the day. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 37.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.24% in past 5-day. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) showed a performance of 9.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.4 million shares which calculate 5.7 days to cover the short interests.