Does Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Look Expensive At $2.68? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) saw 2.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.68 trading at $0.01 or 0.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.03B. That closing price of CDE’s stock is at a discount of -69.78% from its 52-week high price of $4.55 and is indicating a premium of 25.37% from its 52-week low price of $2.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.37%, in the last five days CDE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $2.68 price level, adding 4.63% to its value on the day. Coeur Mining Inc’s shares saw a change of -17.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.29% in past 5-day. Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) showed a performance of -0.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.27 million shares which calculate 3.53 days to cover the short interests.