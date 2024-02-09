Does Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Look Expensive At $19.61? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) saw 1.92 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.61 trading at $0.29 or 1.50% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.90B. That most recent trading price of CLF’s stock is at a discount of -16.42% from its 52-week high price of $22.83 and is indicating a premium of 30.6% from its 52-week low price of $13.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 1.50%, in the last five days CLF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $19.61 price level, adding 2.68% to its value on the day. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s shares saw a change of -3.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.59% in past 5-day. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) showed a performance of 5.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.37 million shares which calculate 2.52 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 33.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 107.48% while that of industry is 10.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.79% during past 5 years.
CLF Dividends
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 22 and April 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 1.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.33% institutions for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at CLF for having 50.82 million shares of worth $851.78 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 50.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $842.19 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 16.09 million shares of worth $269.59 million or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.91 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $248.66 million in the company or a holder of 3.13% of company’s stock.