Does Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Look Expensive At $19.61? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) saw 1.92 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.61 trading at $0.29 or 1.50% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.90B. That most recent trading price of CLF’s stock is at a discount of -16.42% from its 52-week high price of $22.83 and is indicating a premium of 30.6% from its 52-week low price of $13.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.50%, in the last five days CLF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $19.61 price level, adding 2.68% to its value on the day. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s shares saw a change of -3.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.59% in past 5-day. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) showed a performance of 5.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.37 million shares which calculate 2.52 days to cover the short interests.