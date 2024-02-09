Does Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Look Expensive At $16.75? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) saw 1.65 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.75 trading at $0.17 or 1.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.22B. That most recent trading price of CHWY’s stock is at a discount of -195.76% from its 52-week high price of $49.54 and is indicating a premium of 1.31% from its 52-week low price of $16.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.00%, in the last five days CHWY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $16.75 price level, adding 4.39% to its value on the day. Chewy Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.09% in past 5-day. Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) showed a performance of -16.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.41 million shares which calculate 1.57 days to cover the short interests.