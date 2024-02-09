Does Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) Look Expensive At $152.79? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) saw 2.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $152.79 trading at -$1.27 or -0.83% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $287.55B. That most recent trading price of CVX’s stock is at a discount of -13.56% from its 52-week high price of $173.51 and is indicating a premium of 8.62% from its 52-week low price of $139.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.83%, in the last five days CVX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $152.79 price level, adding 1.63% to its value on the day. Chevron Corp.’s shares saw a change of 2.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.36% in past 5-day. Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) showed a performance of 5.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.75 million shares which calculate 4.39 days to cover the short interests.