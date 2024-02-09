Does Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) Look Expensive At $8.61? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.61 trading at $1.15 or 15.48% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $840.57M. That most recent trading price of CNTA’s stock is at a discount of -3.37% from its 52-week high price of $8.90 and is indicating a premium of 65.16% from its 52-week low price of $3.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 249.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 15.48%, in the last five days CNTA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $8.61 price level, adding 8.4% to its value on the day. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 8.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.47% in past 5-day. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) showed a performance of 23.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.25 million shares which calculate 7.84 days to cover the short interests.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 31.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.44% while that of industry is 11.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -6.70% in the current quarter and calculating 17.00% increase in the next quarter.
CNTA Dividends
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 2.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.65% institutions for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd is the top institutional holder at CNTA for having 19.96 million shares of worth $129.16 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 20.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is General Atlantic, L.P., which was holding about 9.68 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $59.93 million.
On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.79 million shares of worth $21.02 million or 2.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.01 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6.26 million in the company or a holder of 1.04% of company’s stock.