Does Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) Look Expensive At $8.61? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.61 trading at $1.15 or 15.48% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $840.57M. That most recent trading price of CNTA’s stock is at a discount of -3.37% from its 52-week high price of $8.90 and is indicating a premium of 65.16% from its 52-week low price of $3.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 249.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.48%, in the last five days CNTA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $8.61 price level, adding 8.4% to its value on the day. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 8.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.47% in past 5-day. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) showed a performance of 23.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.25 million shares which calculate 7.84 days to cover the short interests.