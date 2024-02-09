Does Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CVKD) Look Expensive At $0.91? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CVKD) saw 1.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.91 trading at -$0.22 or -19.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.85M. That closing price of CVKD’s stock is at a discount of -245.05% from its 52-week high price of $3.14 and is indicating a premium of 56.04% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 289.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CVKD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -19.47%, in the last five days CVKD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $0.91 price level, adding 43.12% to its value on the day. Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 22.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -35.46% in past 5-day. Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CVKD) showed a performance of 39.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40210.0 shares which calculate 0.28 days to cover the short interests.