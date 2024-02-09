Does BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) Look Expensive At $32.96? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.96 trading at -$0.81 or -2.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.73B. That closing price of BBIO’s stock is at a discount of -34.47% from its 52-week high price of $44.32 and is indicating a premium of 67.93% from its 52-week low price of $10.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.40%, in the last five days BBIO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $32.96 price level, adding 4.88% to its value on the day. BridgeBio Pharma Inc’s shares saw a change of -18.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.05% in past 5-day. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) showed a performance of -17.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.12 million shares which calculate 7.38 days to cover the short interests.
BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that BridgeBio Pharma Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.96% while that of industry is 14.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
BBIO Dividends
BridgeBio Pharma Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.