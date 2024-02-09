Does BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) Look Expensive At $32.96? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.96 trading at -$0.81 or -2.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.73B. That closing price of BBIO’s stock is at a discount of -34.47% from its 52-week high price of $44.32 and is indicating a premium of 67.93% from its 52-week low price of $10.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.40%, in the last five days BBIO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $32.96 price level, adding 4.88% to its value on the day. BridgeBio Pharma Inc’s shares saw a change of -18.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.05% in past 5-day. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) showed a performance of -17.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.12 million shares which calculate 7.38 days to cover the short interests.