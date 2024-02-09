Does Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) Look Expensive At $9.55? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) saw 2.02 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.55 trading at -$0.18 or -1.85% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.10B. That most recent trading price of BILI’s stock is at a discount of -167.85% from its 52-week high price of $25.58 and is indicating a premium of 7.85% from its 52-week low price of $8.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.85%, in the last five days BILI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $9.55 price level, adding 6.92% to its value on the day. Bilibili Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -21.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.82% in past 5-day. Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) showed a performance of -11.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.55 million shares which calculate 3.16 days to cover the short interests.

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bilibili Inc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 53.47% while that of industry is 24.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 54.20% in the current quarter and calculating 51.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $886.93 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $793.62 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $888.52 million and $712.65 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -0.20% while estimating it to be 11.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -66.07% during past 5 years.

BILI Dividends

Bilibili Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 29 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.15% institutions for Bilibili Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at BILI for having 11.27 million shares of worth $170.25 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, which was holding about 10.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $151.0 million.

On the other hand, Artisan Developing World Fund and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.2 million shares of worth $48.37 million or 0.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.1 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $31.75 million in the company or a holder of 0.64% of company’s stock.