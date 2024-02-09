Does Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) Look Expensive At $0.16? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) saw 1.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.16 trading at -$0.01 or -3.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.22M. That closing price of BTTX’s stock is at a discount of -906.25% from its 52-week high price of $1.61 and is indicating a premium of 12.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.17%, in the last five days BTTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.16 price level, adding 31.91% to its value on the day. Better Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.92% in past 5-day. Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) showed a performance of -28.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.37 million shares which calculate 0.52 days to cover the short interests.