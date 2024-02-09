Does Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) Look Expensive At $0.29? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) saw 9.01 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.29 trading at $0.11 or 65.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.31M. That most recent trading price of BTTR’s stock is at a discount of -175.86% from its 52-week high price of $0.80 and is indicating a premium of 62.07% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 441.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 65.49%, in the last five days BTTR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $0.29 price level, adding 21.62% to its value on the day. Better Choice Company Inc’s shares saw a change of 4.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 44.33% in past 5-day. Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) showed a performance of 2.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 93160.0 shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.