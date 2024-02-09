Does Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) Look Expensive At $0.29? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) saw 9.01 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.29 trading at $0.11 or 65.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.31M. That most recent trading price of BTTR’s stock is at a discount of -175.86% from its 52-week high price of $0.80 and is indicating a premium of 62.07% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 441.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 65.49%, in the last five days BTTR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $0.29 price level, adding 21.62% to its value on the day. Better Choice Company Inc’s shares saw a change of 4.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 44.33% in past 5-day. Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) showed a performance of 2.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 93160.0 shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.
BTTR Dividends
Better Choice Company Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 48.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.16% institutions for Better Choice Company Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at BTTR for having 2.61 million shares of worth $0.55 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 1.32 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.28 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.41 million shares of worth $86867.0 or 1.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.26 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $54968.0 in the company or a holder of 0.82% of company’s stock.