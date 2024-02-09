Does Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) Look Expensive At $3.24? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) saw 4.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.24 trading at $0.16 or 5.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.92B. That closing price of AUR’s stock is at a discount of -48.46% from its 52-week high price of $4.81 and is indicating a premium of 64.81% from its 52-week low price of $1.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.19%, in the last five days AUR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $3.24 price level, adding 0.31% to its value on the day. Aurora Innovation Inc’s shares saw a change of -25.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.18% in past 5-day. Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) showed a performance of -7.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.83 million shares which calculate 5.25 days to cover the short interests.