Does AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) Look Expensive At $16.82? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) saw 66.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.82 trading at -$0.51 or -2.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $120.26B. That closing price of T’s stock is at a discount of -18.85% from its 52-week high price of $19.99 and is indicating a premium of 20.15% from its 52-week low price of $13.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 43.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 38.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.94%, in the last five days T remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $16.82 price level, adding 6.45% to its value on the day. AT&T, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.76% in past 5-day. AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) showed a performance of -0.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 90.88 million shares which calculate 2.41 days to cover the short interests.
AT&T, Inc. (T) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that AT&T, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 17.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -5.81% while that of industry is 14.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.26% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -7.78% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.77%.
T Dividends
AT&T, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 18 and April 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.