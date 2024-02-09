Does AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) Look Expensive At $16.82? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) saw 66.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.82 trading at -$0.51 or -2.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $120.26B. That closing price of T’s stock is at a discount of -18.85% from its 52-week high price of $19.99 and is indicating a premium of 20.15% from its 52-week low price of $13.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 43.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 38.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.94%, in the last five days T remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $16.82 price level, adding 6.45% to its value on the day. AT&T, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.76% in past 5-day. AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) showed a performance of -0.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 90.88 million shares which calculate 2.41 days to cover the short interests.