Does Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) Look Expensive At $113.89? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) saw 105.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $113.89 trading at $36.88 or 47.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $116.76B. That closing price of ARM’s stock is at a premium of 29.81% from its 52-week high price of $79.94 and is indicating a premium of 59.17% from its 52-week low price of $46.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 47.89%, in the last five days ARM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $113.89 price level, adding 10.03% to its value on the day. Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s shares saw a change of 51.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 61.50% in past 5-day. Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) showed a performance of 58.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.12 million shares which calculate 1.55 days to cover the short interests.