Does Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Look Expensive At $148.35? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) saw 2.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $148.35 trading at $1.13 or 0.77% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1844.44B. That most recent trading price of GOOG’s stock is at a discount of -4.62% from its 52-week high price of $155.20 and is indicating a premium of 40.1% from its 52-week low price of $88.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 26.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 0.77%, in the last five days GOOG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $148.35 price level, subtracting -0.03% to its value on the day. Alphabet Inc’s shares saw a change of 5.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.35% in past 5-day. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) showed a performance of 3.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.69 million shares which calculate 1.69 days to cover the short interests.
Alphabet Inc (GOOG) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Alphabet Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 13.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.55% while that of industry is 24.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 27.40% in the current quarter and calculating 16.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.30% from the last financial year’s standing.
28 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $78.63 billion for the same. And 27 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $82.88 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $69.79 billion and $74.6 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.70% while estimating it to be 11.10% for the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.56% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.07% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.25%.
GOOG Dividends
Alphabet Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 23 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.