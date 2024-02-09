Does Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Look Expensive At $148.35? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) saw 2.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $148.35 trading at $1.13 or 0.77% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1844.44B. That most recent trading price of GOOG’s stock is at a discount of -4.62% from its 52-week high price of $155.20 and is indicating a premium of 40.1% from its 52-week low price of $88.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 26.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.77%, in the last five days GOOG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $148.35 price level, subtracting -0.03% to its value on the day. Alphabet Inc’s shares saw a change of 5.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.35% in past 5-day. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) showed a performance of 3.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.69 million shares which calculate 1.69 days to cover the short interests.