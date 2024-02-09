Does Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) Look Expensive At $6.67? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.67 trading at $0.25 or 3.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.26B. That closing price of ALHC’s stock is at a discount of -71.51% from its 52-week high price of $11.44 and is indicating a premium of 26.84% from its 52-week low price of $4.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 575.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.89%, in the last five days ALHC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $6.67 price level, adding 1.62% to its value on the day. Alignment Healthcare Inc’s shares saw a change of -22.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.93% in past 5-day. Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) showed a performance of -24.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.65 million shares which calculate 5.46 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Alignment Healthcare Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 0.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.23% while that of industry is 4.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
ALHC Dividends
Alignment Healthcare Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 5.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.89% institutions for Alignment Healthcare Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. General Atlantic, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ALHC for having 60.99 million shares of worth $350.71 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 32.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Warburg Pincus LLC, which was holding about 17.92 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $103.06 million.
On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.8 million shares of worth $22.19 million or 2.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $18.46 million in the company or a holder of 1.70% of company’s stock.