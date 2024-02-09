Does Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) Look Expensive At $6.67? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.67 trading at $0.25 or 3.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.26B. That closing price of ALHC’s stock is at a discount of -71.51% from its 52-week high price of $11.44 and is indicating a premium of 26.84% from its 52-week low price of $4.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 575.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.89%, in the last five days ALHC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $6.67 price level, adding 1.62% to its value on the day. Alignment Healthcare Inc’s shares saw a change of -22.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.93% in past 5-day. Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) showed a performance of -24.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.65 million shares which calculate 5.46 days to cover the short interests.