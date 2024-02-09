Does Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) Look Expensive At $70.78? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) saw 32.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $70.78 trading at -$2.86 or -3.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $169.49B. That closing price of BABA’s stock is at a discount of -55.14% from its 52-week high price of $109.81 and is indicating a premium of 5.86% from its 52-week low price of $66.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 23.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.88%, in the last five days BABA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $70.78 price level, adding 9.65% to its value on the day. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -8.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.32% in past 5-day. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) showed a performance of -1.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 35.1 million shares which calculate 2.09 days to cover the short interests.