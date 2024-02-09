Does Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) Look Expensive At $147.88? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) saw 1.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $147.88 trading at -$2.66 or -1.77% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $94.65B. That most recent trading price of ABNB’s stock is at a discount of -4.78% from its 52-week high price of $154.95 and is indicating a premium of 29.98% from its 52-week low price of $103.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.77%, in the last five days ABNB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $147.88 price level, adding 1.85% to its value on the day. Airbnb Inc’s shares saw a change of 8.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.91% in past 5-day. Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) showed a performance of 5.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.99 million shares which calculate 4.05 days to cover the short interests.