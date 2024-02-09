Does AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) Look Expensive At $0.09? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) saw 4.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.09 trading at $0.0 or 6.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.96M. That closing price of AWIN’s stock is at a discount of -3344.44% from its 52-week high price of $3.10 and is indicating a premium of 11.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.86%, in the last five days AWIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $0.09 price level, adding 18.18% to its value on the day. AERWINS Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -37.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.81% in past 5-day. AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) showed a performance of -27.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.72 million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.