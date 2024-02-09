Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) At $0.76: What To Do?

In last trading session, Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) saw 1.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.76 trading at $0.1 or 15.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $77.54M. That closing price of DNMR’s stock is at a discount of -503.95% from its 52-week high price of $4.59 and is indicating a premium of 21.05% from its 52-week low price of $0.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.17%, in the last five days DNMR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $0.76 price level, adding 1.31% to its value on the day. Danimer Scientific Inc’s shares saw a change of -25.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.05% in past 5-day. Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) showed a performance of -17.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.19 million shares which calculate 15.5 days to cover the short interests.
Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Danimer Scientific Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -67.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -33.33% while that of industry is -6.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
DNMR Dividends
Danimer Scientific Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 26 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 8.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.02% institutions for Danimer Scientific Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at DNMR for having 6.0 million shares of worth $14.27 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 5.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.9 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.92 million shares of worth $6.95 million or 2.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.04 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.97 million in the company or a holder of 2.00% of company’s stock.