Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) At $0.76: What To Do?

In last trading session, Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) saw 1.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.76 trading at $0.1 or 15.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $77.54M. That closing price of DNMR’s stock is at a discount of -503.95% from its 52-week high price of $4.59 and is indicating a premium of 21.05% from its 52-week low price of $0.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.17%, in the last five days DNMR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $0.76 price level, adding 1.31% to its value on the day. Danimer Scientific Inc’s shares saw a change of -25.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.05% in past 5-day. Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) showed a performance of -17.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.19 million shares which calculate 15.5 days to cover the short interests.