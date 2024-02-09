Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) At $31.88: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) saw 2.24 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.88 trading at -$0.69 or -2.13% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.81B. That most recent trading price of CFLT’s stock is at a discount of -29.3% from its 52-week high price of $41.22 and is indicating a premium of 53.92% from its 52-week low price of $14.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.13%, in the last five days CFLT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $31.88 price level, adding 3.77% to its value on the day. Confluent Inc’s shares saw a change of 36.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.10% in past 5-day. Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) showed a performance of 40.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.1 million shares which calculate 5.42 days to cover the short interests.