China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) At $0.10: What To Do?

In last trading session, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) saw 3.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.10 trading at $0.01 or 5.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.09M. That closing price of CPHI’s stock is at a discount of -1030.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.13 and is indicating a premium of 20.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.03%, in the last five days CPHI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $0.10 price level. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.98% in past 5-day. China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) showed a performance of -3.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 50580.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.