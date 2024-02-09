Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $7.57?

In recent trading session, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) saw 1.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.57 trading at -$0.41 or -5.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.44B. That most recent trading price of CX’s stock is at a discount of -16.38% from its 52-week high price of $8.81 and is indicating a premium of 37.65% from its 52-week low price of $4.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.20%, in the last five days CX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $7.57 price level, adding 14.07% to its value on the day. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s shares saw a change of -2.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.73% in past 5-day. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) showed a performance of -3.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.42 million shares which calculate 1.12 days to cover the short interests.