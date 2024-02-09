Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX:CVM) At $2.40: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX:CVM) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.40 trading at -$0.45 or -15.79% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $119.95M. That most recent trading price of CVM’s stock is at a discount of -38.75% from its 52-week high price of $3.33 and is indicating a premium of 56.67% from its 52-week low price of $1.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 499.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX:CVM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -15.79%, in the last five days CVM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $2.40 price level, adding 22.08% to its value on the day. Cel-Sci Corp.’s shares saw a change of -11.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.89% in past 5-day. Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX:CVM) showed a performance of -1.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.23 million shares which calculate 18.62 days to cover the short interests.