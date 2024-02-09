Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX:CVM) At $2.40: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX:CVM) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.40 trading at -$0.45 or -15.79% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $119.95M. That most recent trading price of CVM’s stock is at a discount of -38.75% from its 52-week high price of $3.33 and is indicating a premium of 56.67% from its 52-week low price of $1.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 499.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX:CVM) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -15.79%, in the last five days CVM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $2.40 price level, adding 22.08% to its value on the day. Cel-Sci Corp.’s shares saw a change of -11.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.89% in past 5-day. Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX:CVM) showed a performance of -1.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.23 million shares which calculate 18.62 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Cel-Sci Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 69.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.25% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.22% during past 5 years.
CVM Dividends
Cel-Sci Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 13 and February 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX:CVM)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 3.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.24% institutions for Cel-Sci Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at CVM for having 1.9 million shares of worth $4.58 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.75 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.82 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.23 million shares of worth $2.97 million or 2.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.59 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.43 million in the company or a holder of 1.25% of company’s stock.