Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $15.69?

In last trading session, Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) saw 25.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.69 trading at -$0.03 or -0.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.82B. That closing price of CCL’s stock is at a discount of -25.81% from its 52-week high price of $19.74 and is indicating a premium of 46.65% from its 52-week low price of $8.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 35.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 31.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.19%, in the last five days CCL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $15.69 price level, adding 5.82% to its value on the day. Carnival Corp.’s shares saw a change of -15.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.61% in past 5-day. Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) showed a performance of -9.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 104.35 million shares which calculate 3.32 days to cover the short interests.