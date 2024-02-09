Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $15.69?

In last trading session, Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) saw 25.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.69 trading at -$0.03 or -0.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.82B. That closing price of CCL’s stock is at a discount of -25.81% from its 52-week high price of $19.74 and is indicating a premium of 46.65% from its 52-week low price of $8.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 35.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 31.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.19%, in the last five days CCL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $15.69 price level, adding 5.82% to its value on the day. Carnival Corp.’s shares saw a change of -15.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.61% in past 5-day. Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) showed a performance of -9.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 104.35 million shares which calculate 3.32 days to cover the short interests.
Carnival Corp. (CCL) estimates and forecasts
The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 67.30% in the current quarter and calculating 103.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.30% from the last financial year’s standing.
14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.41 billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.76 billion in the next quarter that will end on May 2024.
CCL Dividends
Carnival Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 25 and March 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.