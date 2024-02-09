Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) At $12.21: What To Do?

In last trading session, Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) saw 1.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.21 trading at $0.26 or 2.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.24B. That closing price of GOOS’s stock is at a discount of -85.5% from its 52-week high price of $22.65 and is indicating a premium of 19.74% from its 52-week low price of $9.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.18%, in the last five days GOOS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $12.21 price level, adding 4.98% to its value on the day. Canada Goose Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 3.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.15% in past 5-day. Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) showed a performance of 3.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.23 million shares which calculate 11.24 days to cover the short interests.