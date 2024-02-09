Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) Drops -0.11%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In recent trading session, Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) saw 1.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.67 trading at -$0.05 or -0.11% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.38B. That most recent trading price of CCJ’s stock is at a discount of -14.91% from its 52-week high price of $51.33 and is indicating a premium of 46.97% from its 52-week low price of $23.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.11%, in the last five days CCJ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $44.67 price level, adding 8.39% to its value on the day. Cameco Corp.’s shares saw a change of 3.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.86% in past 5-day. Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) showed a performance of -1.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.44 million shares which calculate 2.46 days to cover the short interests.