Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) Drops -0.11%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In recent trading session, Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) saw 1.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.67 trading at -$0.05 or -0.11% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.38B. That most recent trading price of CCJ’s stock is at a discount of -14.91% from its 52-week high price of $51.33 and is indicating a premium of 46.97% from its 52-week low price of $23.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.11%, in the last five days CCJ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $44.67 price level, adding 8.39% to its value on the day. Cameco Corp.’s shares saw a change of 3.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.86% in past 5-day. Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) showed a performance of -1.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.44 million shares which calculate 2.46 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Cameco Corp. (CCJ) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Cameco Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 30.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 326.32% while that of industry is 10.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25.00% in the current quarter and calculating 2,600.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.70% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $505.62 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $513.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $531.53 million and $349.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -4.90% while estimating it to be 47.00% for the next quarter.
CCJ Dividends
Cameco Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.