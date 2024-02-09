Buy, Sell Or Hold Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) At $2.73?

In last trading session, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) saw 1.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.73 trading at $0.1 or 3.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $377.07M. That closing price of XERS’s stock is at a discount of -12.45% from its 52-week high price of $3.07 and is indicating a premium of 59.34% from its 52-week low price of $1.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.80%, in the last five days XERS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $2.73 price level. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 16.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.76% in past 5-day. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) showed a performance of 13.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.41 million shares which calculate 3.98 days to cover the short interests.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 16.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.24% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 47.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $43.55 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $43.07 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $33.14 million and $33.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 31.40% while estimating it to be 29.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.56% during past 5 years.

XERS Dividends

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 04 and March 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.80% institutions for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at XERS for having 9.33 million shares of worth $24.46 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 6.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.21 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.11 million shares of worth $10.76 million or 2.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.04 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6.91 million in the company or a holder of 2.20% of company’s stock.