Buy, Sell Or Hold Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC) At $9.37?

In recent trading session, Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.37 trading at -$2.27 or -19.53% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $153.14M. That most recent trading price of VIRC’s stock is at a discount of -39.59% from its 52-week high price of $13.08 and is indicating a premium of 62.22% from its 52-week low price of $3.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 231.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -19.53%, in the last five days VIRC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $9.37 price level, adding 24.07% to its value on the day. Virco Manufacturing Corp.’s shares saw a change of -22.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.56% in past 5-day. Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC) showed a performance of -22.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.28 million shares which calculate 0.82 days to cover the short interests.