Buy, Sell Or Hold Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC) At $9.37?

In recent trading session, Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.37 trading at -$2.27 or -19.53% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $153.14M. That most recent trading price of VIRC’s stock is at a discount of -39.59% from its 52-week high price of $13.08 and is indicating a premium of 62.22% from its 52-week low price of $3.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 231.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -19.53%, in the last five days VIRC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $9.37 price level, adding 24.07% to its value on the day. Virco Manufacturing Corp.’s shares saw a change of -22.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.56% in past 5-day. Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC) showed a performance of -22.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.28 million shares which calculate 0.82 days to cover the short interests.
Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Virco Manufacturing Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 110.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.35% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -152.00% in the current quarter and calculating -33.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.70% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $40.7 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $36.69 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024. Company posted $38.79 million and $33.7 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.90% while estimating it to be 8.90% for the next quarter.
VIRC Dividends
Virco Manufacturing Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 19 and April 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.