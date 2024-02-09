Buy, Sell Or Hold Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) At $71.61?

In last trading session, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) saw 21.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $71.61 trading at $0.96 or 1.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $147.36B. That closing price of UBER’s stock is at a discount of -0.4% from its 52-week high price of $71.90 and is indicating a premium of 59.2% from its 52-week low price of $29.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 22.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 31.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.36%, in the last five days UBER remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $71.61 price level, adding 1.97% to its value on the day. Uber Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 16.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.31% in past 5-day. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) showed a performance of 18.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 71.71 million shares which calculate 1.73 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Uber Technologies Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 62.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.69% while that of industry is 24.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
UBER Dividends
Uber Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 30 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.19% institutions for Uber Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at UBER for having 155.05 million shares of worth $6.69 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 144.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.22 billion.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 59.98 million shares of worth $2.59 billion or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.21 billion in the company or a holder of 1.38% of company’s stock.