Buy, Sell Or Hold Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) At $71.61?

In last trading session, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) saw 21.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $71.61 trading at $0.96 or 1.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $147.36B. That closing price of UBER’s stock is at a discount of -0.4% from its 52-week high price of $71.90 and is indicating a premium of 59.2% from its 52-week low price of $29.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 22.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 31.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.36%, in the last five days UBER remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $71.61 price level, adding 1.97% to its value on the day. Uber Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 16.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.31% in past 5-day. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) showed a performance of 18.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 71.71 million shares which calculate 1.73 days to cover the short interests.