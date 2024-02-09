Buy, Sell Or Hold Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) At $28.27?

In last trading session, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) saw 3.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.27 trading at -$0.06 or -0.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.28B. That closing price of SPR’s stock is at a discount of -35.62% from its 52-week high price of $38.34 and is indicating a premium of 48.18% from its 52-week low price of $14.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.21%, in the last five days SPR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $28.27 price level, adding 3.45% to its value on the day. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.09% in past 5-day. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) showed a performance of 0.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.84 million shares which calculate 2.58 days to cover the short interests.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 24.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 117.91% while that of industry is 1.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 82.20% in the current quarter and calculating 90.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.72 billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.82 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $1.52 billion and $1.36 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.40% while estimating it to be 33.00% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 104.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.50%.

SPR Dividends

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.02% institutions for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at SPR for having 9.92 million shares of worth $289.47 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 9.59 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $279.95 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.6 million shares of worth $163.33 million or 5.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.28 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $95.84 million in the company or a holder of 3.12% of company’s stock.