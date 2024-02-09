Buy, Sell Or Hold Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) At $6.43?

In recent trading session, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) saw 2.63 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.43 trading at -$0.05 or -0.77% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.08B. That most recent trading price of SWN’s stock is at a discount of -19.6% from its 52-week high price of $7.69 and is indicating a premium of 28.93% from its 52-week low price of $4.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.77%, in the last five days SWN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $6.43 price level, adding 1.08% to its value on the day. Southwestern Energy Company’s shares saw a change of -1.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.31% in past 5-day. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) showed a performance of -6.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 32.75 million shares which calculate 1.41 days to cover the short interests.