Buy, Sell Or Hold Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) At $5.90?

In last trading session, Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.90 trading at $0.35 or 6.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $422.56M. That closing price of RSI’s stock is at a premium of 4.41% from its 52-week high price of $5.64 and is indicating a premium of 53.05% from its 52-week low price of $2.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 773.20K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.31%, in the last five days RSI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $5.90 price level, adding 0.34% to its value on the day. Rush Street Interactive Inc’s shares saw a change of 31.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.11% in past 5-day. Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) showed a performance of 50.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.11 million shares which calculate 3.16 days to cover the short interests.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rush Street Interactive Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 47.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 67.92% while that of industry is 23.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 72.70% in the current quarter and calculating 37.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $178.56 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $180.69 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $165.53 million and $162.36 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.90% while estimating it to be 11.30% for the next quarter.

RSI Dividends

Rush Street Interactive Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.24% institutions for Rush Street Interactive Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. HG Vora Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at RSI for having 6.0 million shares of worth $18.72 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, which was holding about 5.74 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.89 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.57 million shares of worth $4.91 million or 2.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.56 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.88 million in the company or a holder of 2.26% of company’s stock.