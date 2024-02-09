Buy, Sell Or Hold R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) At $10.57?

In last trading session, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) saw 1.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.57 trading at $0.2 or 1.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.43B. That closing price of RCM’s stock is at a discount of -76.92% from its 52-week high price of $18.70 and is indicating a premium of 16.08% from its 52-week low price of $8.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.93%, in the last five days RCM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $10.57 price level, adding 3.03% to its value on the day. R1 RCM Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.67% in past 5-day. R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) showed a performance of 15.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.64 million shares which calculate 5.54 days to cover the short interests.