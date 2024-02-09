Buy, Sell Or Hold Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) At $24.51?

In last trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) saw 211.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.51 trading at $0.91 or 3.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $53.33B. That closing price of PLTR’s stock is at a premium of 2.61% from its 52-week high price of $23.87 and is indicating a premium of 70.67% from its 52-week low price of $7.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 112.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 64.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.86%, in the last five days PLTR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $24.51 price level, adding 2.19% to its value on the day. Palantir Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 42.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 50.09% in past 5-day. Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) showed a performance of 49.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 102.52 million shares which calculate 2.22 days to cover the short interests.