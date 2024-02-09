Buy, Sell Or Hold Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) At $0.52?

In last trading session, Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) saw 1.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.52 trading at $0.02 or 4.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $75.34M. That closing price of ORGN’s stock is at a discount of -1063.46% from its 52-week high price of $6.05 and is indicating a premium of 3.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.07%, in the last five days ORGN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $0.52 price level, adding 10.55% to its value on the day. Origin Materials Inc’s shares saw a change of -37.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.73% in past 5-day. Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) showed a performance of -27.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.3 million shares which calculate 3.39 days to cover the short interests.
Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) estimates and forecasts
The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -227.30% in the current quarter and calculating -314.30% decrease in the next quarter.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $30.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
ORGN Dividends
Origin Materials Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 19 and February 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 22.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.95% institutions for Origin Materials Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ORGN for having 7.79 million shares of worth $33.17 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., which was holding about 6.55 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.89 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.03 million shares of worth $12.92 million or 2.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.38 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.26 million in the company or a holder of 1.66% of company’s stock.