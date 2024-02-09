Buy, Sell Or Hold Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) At $0.52?

In last trading session, Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) saw 1.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.52 trading at $0.02 or 4.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $75.34M. That closing price of ORGN’s stock is at a discount of -1063.46% from its 52-week high price of $6.05 and is indicating a premium of 3.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.07%, in the last five days ORGN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $0.52 price level, adding 10.55% to its value on the day. Origin Materials Inc’s shares saw a change of -37.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.73% in past 5-day. Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) showed a performance of -27.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.3 million shares which calculate 3.39 days to cover the short interests.