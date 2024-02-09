Buy, Sell Or Hold Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) At $2.27?

In last trading session, Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) saw 3.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.27 trading at -$0.03 or -1.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.49B. That closing price of OLPX’s stock is at a discount of -205.29% from its 52-week high price of $6.93 and is indicating a premium of 40.53% from its 52-week low price of $1.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.30%, in the last five days OLPX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $2.27 price level, adding 8.1% to its value on the day. Olaplex Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -10.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.40% in past 5-day. Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) showed a performance of -1.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.3 million shares which calculate 3.88 days to cover the short interests.