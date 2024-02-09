Buy, Sell Or Hold Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL) At $0.83?

In last trading session, Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.83 trading at $0.02 or 2.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.81M. That closing price of MEGL’s stock is at a discount of -600.0% from its 52-week high price of $5.81 and is indicating a premium of 13.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 309.61K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.61%, in the last five days MEGL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.83 price level, adding 5.68% to its value on the day. Magic Empire Global Ltd’s shares saw a change of -29.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.21% in past 5-day. Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL) showed a performance of -19.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 58660.0 shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.