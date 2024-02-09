Buy, Sell Or Hold Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL) At $0.83?

In last trading session, Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.83 trading at $0.02 or 2.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.81M. That closing price of MEGL’s stock is at a discount of -600.0% from its 52-week high price of $5.81 and is indicating a premium of 13.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 309.61K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.61%, in the last five days MEGL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.83 price level, adding 5.68% to its value on the day. Magic Empire Global Ltd’s shares saw a change of -29.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.21% in past 5-day. Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL) showed a performance of -19.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 58660.0 shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.
MEGL Dividends
Magic Empire Global Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 58.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.05% institutions for Magic Empire Global Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management Llc is the top institutional holder at MEGL for having 22255.0 shares of worth $38501.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, which was holding about 10000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17300.0.