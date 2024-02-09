Buy, Sell Or Hold Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (NASDAQ:ILAG) At $0.47?

In last trading session, Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (NASDAQ:ILAG) saw 2.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.47 trading at $0.06 or 15.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.49M. That closing price of ILAG’s stock is at a discount of -363.83% from its 52-week high price of $2.18 and is indicating a premium of 29.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 41760.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 34.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (NASDAQ:ILAG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.11%, in the last five days ILAG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.47 price level, adding 5.43% to its value on the day. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -35.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.50% in past 5-day. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (NASDAQ:ILAG) showed a performance of -31.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28360.0 shares which calculate 0.86 days to cover the short interests.