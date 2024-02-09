Buy, Sell Or Hold DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) At $43.71?

In recent trading session, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw 4.0 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.71 trading at $0.9 or 2.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.38B. That most recent trading price of DKNG’s stock is at a premium of 0.57% from its 52-week high price of $43.46 and is indicating a premium of 64.4% from its 52-week low price of $15.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.10%, in the last five days DKNG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $43.71 price level, subtracting -0.14% to its value on the day. DraftKings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 24.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.10% in past 5-day. DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) showed a performance of 30.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.37 million shares which calculate 2.45 days to cover the short interests.