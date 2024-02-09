Buy, Sell Or Hold DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) At $43.71?

In recent trading session, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw 4.0 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.71 trading at $0.9 or 2.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.38B. That most recent trading price of DKNG’s stock is at a premium of 0.57% from its 52-week high price of $43.46 and is indicating a premium of 64.4% from its 52-week low price of $15.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 2.10%, in the last five days DKNG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $43.71 price level, subtracting -0.14% to its value on the day. DraftKings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 24.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.10% in past 5-day. DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) showed a performance of 30.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.37 million shares which calculate 2.45 days to cover the short interests.
DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that DraftKings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 57.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 51.27% while that of industry is 23.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
DKNG Dividends
DraftKings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 5.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.20% institutions for DraftKings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at DKNG for having 36.93 million shares of worth $981.2 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 17.78 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $472.4 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 12.3 million shares of worth $326.69 million or 2.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $269.29 million in the company or a holder of 2.18% of company’s stock.