Buy, Sell Or Hold Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) At $3.81?

In last trading session, Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) saw 10.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.81 trading at -$1.23 or -24.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $385.99M. That closing price of APPS’s stock is at a discount of -355.12% from its 52-week high price of $17.34 and is indicating a discount of -7.61% from its 52-week low price of $4.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -24.40%, in the last five days APPS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $3.81 price level, adding 30.09% to its value on the day. Digital Turbine Inc’s shares saw a change of -44.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -30.09% in past 5-day. Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) showed a performance of -36.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.44 million shares which calculate 1.6 days to cover the short interests.