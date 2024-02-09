Buy, Sell Or Hold Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) At $122.75?

In recent trading session, Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) saw 1.86 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $122.75 trading at -$4.3 or -3.39% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $47.42B. That most recent trading price of DXCM’s stock is at a discount of -13.69% from its 52-week high price of $139.55 and is indicating a premium of 39.1% from its 52-week low price of $74.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.39%, in the last five days DXCM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $122.75 price level, adding 3.63% to its value on the day. Dexcom Inc’s shares saw a change of -1.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.48% in past 5-day. Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) showed a performance of -4.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.24 million shares which calculate 6.93 days to cover the short interests.

Dexcom Inc (DXCM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dexcom Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.50% while that of industry is 10.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 64.70% in the current quarter and calculating 14.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $924.28 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.05 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $720.74 million and $841.62 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.20% while estimating it to be 25.10% for the next quarter.

DXCM Dividends

Dexcom Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.30% institutions for Dexcom Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at DXCM for having 44.28 million shares of worth $5.69 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 33.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.27 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 12.1 million shares of worth $1.56 billion or 3.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.19 billion in the company or a holder of 2.38% of company’s stock.