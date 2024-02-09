Buy, Sell Or Hold Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) At $2.05?

In recent trading session, Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) saw 3.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.05 trading at $0.05 or 2.50% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.82B. That most recent trading price of DNN’s stock is at a discount of -4.88% from its 52-week high price of $2.15 and is indicating a premium of 55.12% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 2.50%, in the last five days DNN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $2.05 price level, adding 3.76% to its value on the day. Denison Mines Corp’s shares saw a change of 15.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.84% in past 5-day. Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) showed a performance of 15.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40.43 million shares which calculate 2.95 days to cover the short interests.
Denison Mines Corp (DNN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Denison Mines Corp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 56.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -200.00% while that of industry is 10.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -30.00% from the last financial year’s standing.
DNN Dividends
Denison Mines Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.14% institutions for Denison Mines Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the top institutional holder at DNN for having 42.89 million shares of worth $53.62 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., which was holding about 38.02 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47.53 million.
On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 42.86 million shares of worth $70.72 million or 4.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 36.63 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $45.78 million in the company or a holder of 4.12% of company’s stock.