Buy, Sell Or Hold Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) At $2.05?

In recent trading session, Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) saw 3.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.05 trading at $0.05 or 2.50% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.82B. That most recent trading price of DNN’s stock is at a discount of -4.88% from its 52-week high price of $2.15 and is indicating a premium of 55.12% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.50%, in the last five days DNN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $2.05 price level, adding 3.76% to its value on the day. Denison Mines Corp’s shares saw a change of 15.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.84% in past 5-day. Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) showed a performance of 15.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40.43 million shares which calculate 2.95 days to cover the short interests.